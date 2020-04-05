Former hospital gets renewed to fill potential need

Rooms that have lain silent for nearly three years at the former Walla Walla General Hospital are being prepared to serve the community once again.
Should the number of people suffering severe complications of the novel coronavirus in this area outpace the number of appropriate beds at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, more beds could be ready in a matter of days.
According to the most recent information, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to peak in Washington on about April 11.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the independent health research center at University of Washington’s UW Medicine, predicts based on current stay-home measures, the number of beds needed will be 2,342. With 4,907 available for COVID-19 patients, minus the average historical bed use, a shortage is not expected. A shortage of nine ICU beds is expected, however.
The state Department of Health confirmed an additional 625 cases and 26 deaths from COVID-19 Saturday, totaling 7,591 cases and 310 fatalities in Washington.
The bulk of the cases remain in King County, where 2,711 people have fallen ill and 188 have died. The state has recently struggled to report these numbers in a timely manner, which are partially blinding health officials and the public to the latest information about the disease’s spread, The Seattle Times reported.
St. Mary is doing everything possible to be ready when the highest wave of cases hits here. If that looks like it has in the Seattle area, Walla Walla won’t have enough hospital beds under the current count, said Susan Blackburn, chief executive of Providence St. Mary.
Thus the former General Hospital campus and buildings, purchased by Providence just over two years ago and renamed Providence Southgate Medical Park, is getting upgraded and outfitted to be used as an extension of St. Mary’s coronavirus care.
While the hospital moved its urgent care clinic into the former WWGH’s emergency department in August 2018, portions of the rest of the building have been progressing toward use as a same-day surgery center.
Now, however, that space will be used for people sick enough with the virus to be hospitalized, although the majority of those who get the disease can recover at home, experts said.
A lot of retrofitting work, done over the last three weeks in 12-hour days by Jackson Contractor Group and St. Mary staff, has involved creating protection zones, said project leader and registered nurse Mary Crawford.
She and St. Mary Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Chris Hall, led a media tour Friday afternoon, pointing out changes made and listing those to come.
New walls and doors, for example, close off previously wide open hallways. Labor and delivery rooms have been converted to a locker room with showers and space to leave work shoes behind after a shift.
In Unit 1, a place has been carved out to give staff a lounge that’s still in the center of the action.
“Having space away from patients is really valuable,” Hall said, pointing out providers can merely exit a door to be in the thick of things.
Much attention has been given to a zone for personal protective equipment. Crawford pointed to a red line along the floor just inside one door.
One side is “cool,” meaning all gowns, masks and paper booties have been discarded before an employee steps over the red line.
The building’s cafeteria will also be put back to work to feed patients and staff in a limited way, Hall said.
The medication room, with secure dispensing drawers, stands ready to go. And unlike many hospitals, St. Mary has a “very good” supply of ventilators and IV pumps, he said.
“This could open tomorrow in standard operating level.”
Once completed, and only if necessary, this part of the Southgate campus can serve 60 people in 29 rooms, Hall said.
“This was triggered by the Puget Sound area and what we saw there,” he said.
As St. Mary officials looked northwest, they were determined to be ready here for the escalation of cases they were seeing in the Seattle area, Hall said.
“We knew if we didn’t get started …”
Getting that start was helped by a $250,000 grant from Washington’s Department of Health emergency health dollars.
Assistance also came from General Hospital’s leftovers, Hall and Crawford said, and many donations from the community.
Volunteers have contributed meals and more to crews working long hours to make a safe space for Walla Walla’s sickest coronavirus patients, Crawford said.
Even his four children helped out in pitching about 240 cubic yards of debris and untold loads of metal scrap, Hall said.
If called into use, Southgate Medical Park will accept COVID-19 patients from St. Mary’s usual catchment area, spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland said.
That includes the Walla Walla Valley, as well as some from Columbia, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties. Hospitals from those areas would transfer patients to St. Mary only if they needed a higher level of care to fight the virus.
In the best scenario, none of this effort will be needed, Hall said.
“A lot of us are hoping spring is our friend and the virus goes away.”
Crawford smiled.
“That’s ‘fingers-crossed’ medicine,’” she said.