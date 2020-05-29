Foraging for outdoors ops yields nature, birds, hikes

Blue Mountain Audubon Society member Kathryn Howard cast about for some outdoors ideas that could dovetail nicely with the social distancing required by the quarantine to flatten the curve vis a vis the coronavirus.
She combed a log of society field trips and said in the society's e-newsletter, ... "birding has been a lifesaver during this strange time of quarantines and social distancing. Nothing is better than getting out in nature and enjoying our feathered friends as well as the beauty of our area."
June: consider day trips along Coppei Creek's North and South forks; heading up Jasper Mountain, or Bluebird Trail by Pomeroy.
Anywhere in the Blue Mountains could bring good opportunities to see a variety of birds, wildflowers and butterflies. Summit Road past Tollgate is especially gorgeous in late June, as well as Target Meadows, she said.
A day trip to Juniper Dunes is fun, or head the other direction to wander in the Ladd Marsh area close to La Grande. If campgrounds open up, a trip to Fields Spring State Park, south of Anatone, Wash., or the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge can be worth the time and effort, she said.
July: Perhaps snow will have abated at higher elevations, opening productive day trips to Woodward Park, Bald and Eckler mountains and Godman Springs. If feeling energetic, hike up Oregon Butte for the "stunning views, beautiful flowers and in August, huckleberries," she said.
August: Perhaps in the latter part of the month the Audubon will have an outing to Whitman Mission National Historic Site, followed by a potluck in the shelter.
Finding information about these sites is a simple Google away.
"In the meantime, find those birds, enjoy nature, but most of all stay safe and healthy."
Find out more information about the local Audubon chapter at blumtn.org.