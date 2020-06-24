Columbia County Food Bank in Dayton is taking current conditions step-by-step and dealing with changes week-by-week, according to Manager Laura Thorn.
“COVID has totally upended everything,” she said.
The food bank, 111 S. First St., is a small spot, currently filled with food but not enough freezer and refrigerator space.
“It’s difficult to do the social distancing in a very small space,” Thorn said.
With the increased need, the operation moved to the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
Distribution is still one day a week — from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Incoming board President Judy Pilcher said, “Things are going real well. The National Guard has come in to help. People are so good. When we needed help, many from the community stepped up.”
Changes were constant and challenging and the need for food has increased. “The number of recipients has climbed exponentially,” Pilcher said.
She estimates serving 40 families before. “We had 190 last week. That’s about 500 people in one week,” she said.
Recipients now get two government prepacked 20-pound boxes per week. Distribution used to be once a month.
“It’s working smoothly,” Pilcher said. “It’s all drive-up with two volunteers taking orders.
“Then we tell the driver to pop the trunk, then we put the boxes in. They don’t even have to get out. We have a lot of fresh veggie boxes. They don’t have to be ashamed, just come and get the food. We’re not checking financials. If you’re hungry come get some food.”
She gives the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank credit for support and assistance. “BMAC from Walla Walla has been awesome,” she said. “We’re looking for volunteers for our rotation schedule. They need to be able-bodied, you’ll spend three hours lifting 20-25-lb. boxes.”
Pilcher also praised Thorn for keeping everything running while extremely busy.
They are in the process of considering how to expand the existing food bank.
“So you could come in to shop,” she said.
They are bringing agencies together, including the Columbia County Health Department and the Port of Columbia to help create cooking classes.
This way recipients can learn how to use the food and make healthier choices.
The organization’s board is looking for grants and volunteers to help out. But things are going well so far, even in challenging times. “This community really knows how to step up,” Pilcher said.
For more information call 509-382-2322.