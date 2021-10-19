Nearly 6% of Washington State Patrol’s staff either quit or were fired after they did not meet the state’s Oct. 18 deadline to be fully vaccinated, according to a release.
Of the roughly 74 commissioned officers who separated from the agency, five of them served District 3, which includes Walla Walla County.
State employees had until the end of the day Monday, Oct. 18, to either provide proof of complete vaccination or to receive an approved exemption due to religious or medical reasons. Exemptions were only authorized in cases where reasonable accommodations could be made.
By the end of Monday, 53 civil servants and 74 commissioned officers, including 67 troopers, six sergeants and one captain, were fired by State Patrol or otherwise quit the agency, according to state officials.
“We will miss every one of them,” wrote Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste in Tuesday’s release. “I extend a hardy thanks to those who are leaving the agency. I truly wish that you were staying with us.”
He continued: “You have my utmost appreciation for the hard and successful work that you have provided during your valued WSP careers. You will forever have our respect for your courage and your commitment in all you have done on behalf of the agency.”
The Washington State Patrol has approximately 2,200 personnel across eight districts, and resources and staff will be moved as needed to shore up any short-term lapses, the agency wrote in the release. In the long-term, the agency will look to recruit new hires to fill any gaps.
“We have the responsibilities of the agency to carry forward, and I am not going to ask you to do more with less,” Batiste wrote. “We shall do our very best to keep our remaining staff from becoming overburdened by these temporary losses.”
