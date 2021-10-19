SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE: The deadline for most state government, school, and health care employees in Washington state to get vaccinated against COVID-19 passed on Monday, Oct. 18.

Those not vaccinated face losing their jobs. Is the mandate helping or hurting attitudes about vaccination in the Valley? What does the mandate mean for hospitals, schools, police agencies and other institutions locally?

Find out as we investigate these questions throughout the week. In today’s installments, hear from local officials at Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Washington State Patrol.