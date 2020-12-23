Walla Walla County health officials Wednesday reported five more COVID-19 related local deaths.
Two were men, one in his 60s and the other his 90s; and two were women, one in her 50s and one the other in her 70s, Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported.
Details about the fifth death were not available late Wednesday.
The county's total since the start of the pandemic is 33 deaths.
Community Health reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The county’s case total is 3,290 since mid-March.
The county's active case count was 638 people, including 248 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 650 inmates and 107 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. One inmate has died.
The number of people hospitalized in Walla Walla Wednesday was 15. Another 623 are in home isolation.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 2,619.
COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in Walla Walla County for at-risk people as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, such as health care workers first responders, and staff at facilities where most people are older than 65 years and are receiving care, supervision or assistance.
Columbia County Public Health reported 18 active COVID-19 cases. Overall, 67 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been 4 deaths reported.
Washington's Department of Health reported 221,695 COVID-19 cases and 3,162 deaths statewide, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 13,617 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and one new death, bringing the county's total to 55 deaths.
The county’s case total is 5,268.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,000 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 105,970.
There were 21 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,403.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 527, three more than Tuesday.