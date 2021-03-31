Walla Walla County reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, four of which were from a delay in November and December data.
County health officials were notified that a man in his 60s, a man and woman in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s died.
Two new coronavirus cases were reported in Walla Walla Tuesday. The county’s active case count was 33 people, with the number of county residents considered recovered at 4,760. The case total has grown to 4,857. The county’s death toll is 64.
No people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 33 were in home isolation. The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 3 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Overall, 107 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 340,371 COVID-19 cases and 5,237 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 20,490 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 9 additional COVID-19 cases with no new deaths. The county’s case total is 7,867, with 82 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 415 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 164,570. Six new deaths increased the state’s death toll to 2,381.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 139, which is three fewer than Monday’s count.