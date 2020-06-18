One day after Columbia County had its second confirmed case of COVID-19, five more people have tested positive, county Clerk Leanne Peters announced in a press release.
Peters said the five newest people infected are from the same household.
“At this time, we believe it is not community spread and ongoing testing is being completed,” the press release reads.
“Community spread” is the term for a community member catching the virus from another community member. In this case, all five people are believed to have caught it from a single source.
Before Wednesday's new case, the county’s only other case of COVID-19 was in March. That patient is believed to have contracted the disease while traveling overseas and has long since recovered.
The six newest cases have all come after Columbia County was approved June 5 to enter Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phased plan to reopen the state amid the pandemic. Phase 3 allows gatherings of up to 50 people, among other things.
The six latest people to test positive are all recovering in their homes under quarantine. They are being monitored by contact tracers.
Columbia County Public Health has several pending tests out for residents of long-term care facilities in the county. Peters said in the release that the new positive cases are not connected to that testing.
There are 64 pending tests countywide. These 64 people are being monitored. Since the start of the pandemic, 140 people have tested negative.
No further information was provided about the age, gender or health status of the latest residents to contract the virus.