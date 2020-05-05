The first inmate in the Washington State Penitentiary has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Corrections website.
No further information was available this afternoon, but DOC staff said they will work to get information about the inmate.
The Department of Corrections has reported positive tests for two employees of the Washington State Penitentiary and eight at the Mill Creek Regional Performance Center on Pine Street to date.
A total of 36 DOC workers and 24 inmates statewide have tested positive for COVID-19.