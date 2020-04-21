The first local Washington State Department of Corrections employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the DOC’s website.
The employee is linked to the Mill Creek Regional Performance Center, the area training center for the Washington State Penitentiary at 1405 W. Pine St.
The update this morning brings the number of DOC employees testing positive statewide to 19. DOC spokespeople did not respond to inquiries about the employee.
Another infected employee was identified at the Monroe Correctional Complex, where the total of COVID-19 cases was seven. And an additional worker tested positive at Airway Heights Corrections Center, bringing the total there to two.
Additionally, 13 DOC inmates were positive. Another inmate tested positive at Monroe Correctional Complex, bringing the number there to 12. The other inmate was at the Community Medical Center in Snohomish County.
No cases were reported at the Washington State Penitentiary as of this morning.