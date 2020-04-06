By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Washington has reported its first positive case of COVID-19 in an inmate currently housed in a Department of Corrections facility.
It is the second positive case of the new coronavirus appearing in an incarcerated person in the state, however.
The man who tested positive Sunday is being jailed at the Monroe Correctional Complex in a minimum security unit, according to the DOC.
He presented symptoms Sunday and was taken to a community hospital for examination and testing, which showed positive results the same day.
He was taken back to the complex and housed in an isolation unit in a single-person cell where he will receive treatment, the release stated.
The other DOC inmate, who was in a community medical center when he contracted the virus, had also been housed at the Monroe Correctional Complex, according to the DOC release.
He was taken to the hospital on March 3 for an unrelated issue and was tested on March 25, with positive results coming back on March 27.
Additionally, nine DOC staff have tested positive as of this morning.
The latest employee to test positive works at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell.
The others include one at DOC headquarters in the Tumwater area, three in the Monroe Correctional Complex in Monroe, one in the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, two in the Peninsula Work Release program in Port Orchard and one in Community Corrections Section 6, which includes Clallam, Jefferson, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. (Walla Walla County is part of in Community Corrections Section 2.)