An “unprecedented decline in travel tourism and business activity” caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has led Fire & Vine Hospitality to temporary suspend nine of its restaurants, the company said Thursday.
Fire & Vine is the operating company for three operations in Walla Walla — all of which remain open. Eritage Resort, Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing will continue their regular operations, the company said.
But Western Washington and Portland locations are ceasing temporarily.
Aerlume and AQUA by El Gaucho closed Thursday. El Gaucho locations in Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma and Portland, plus Miller’s Guild, The Lakehouse and Civility & Unrest are slated for closure after dinner service Saturday.
The closures affect about 550 employees. Fire & Vine Hospitality CEO Chad Mackay said in the announcement that all locations will re-open as soon as possible.
“We are grateful for the incredibly hard work by our team, but despite efforts to cut costs and stay strong, the effects of this outbreak have been deeply felt. Closing our doors, even temporarily, is the hardest decision we have ever made,” Mackay said in a prepared statement.
“We believe in the strength of our community and we will reopen. We look forward to celebrating with our team and guests when we begin again.”