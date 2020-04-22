Blue Mountain Land Trust has partnered with the South Yuba River Citizens League since 2015 to bring viewers the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at no charge.
"The coronavirus outbreak forced us to reimagine how a film festival could work with physical distancing measures in place," said Katy Rizzuti with BMLT.
"Because you couldn’t come in person to our festival this year, we decided to bring the festival to you — where you could enjoy it from the comfort of your couch, patio chair or picnic blanket.
BMLT on Monday began streaming a selection of short films that illustrate the challenges facing Earth and explore how communities are protecting the places they love. Each week, over eight weeks, BMLT will release a new lineup of films that conveys a broader theme of environmental activism.
The trust is also offering three weeks of programs designed for children and young adults. The film programs will be accompanied by a set of activities to encourage young learners to think critically about the themes each film explores.
To learn more and to register see bmlt.org/wild. Every registrant will automatically be entered into a weekly raffle with prizes from national sponsors Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Klean Kanteen, Peak Design, EarthJustice and Hipcamp. Winners will be announced in weekly emails.