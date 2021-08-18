Elizabeth Chamberlain is not pulling any punches when it comes to fighting with COVID-19.
Chamberlain, deputy manager for City of Walla Walla, wasn’t expecting to become a warrior, but this pandemic has made fighters out of government officials around the world.
Her arsenal includes the nearly-weekly videos she makes with Tangent Media Group’s creative director Matt Bobbit, filled with the most recent information about the COVID-19 situation in the Walla Walla area.
Like this week’s production. On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Chamberlain stood near the city’s splash pad at Washington Park to say into the camera that at that moment there were 19 people admitted with the virus to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. That was one of Walla Walla County’s highest rates of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the local history of the pandemic, she said.
When Chamberlain began making the videos, the idea was to funnel inside pandemic information to the outside.
Chamberlain is the city’s designated representative to the area’s Unified Command group, set up when the virus came to town in March of 2020.
Her first video with Bobbitt came the next month, after someone in the community pointed out a lack of relevant information emerging from local officials.
Chamberlain and her supervisors agreed on the need to form a connection between citizen and city leaders, and the short videos seemed like the right medium, she recalled.
By leaving weekly unified command meetings and getting nearly immediately in front of the camera, Chamberlain could use her notes to push out information important for people to hear. Safety precautions, COVID-19 case numbers, health information and updates about local businesses came in the early days.
When testing and then vaccines arrived, Chamberlain was able to answer questions on camera, telling people where to go, if there was cost involved, what the eligibility criteria was and more.
Her video messages became a conduit, almost like a two-way conversation between officials and residents, she said.
As Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber said in one command meeting, the hope is to get people to critically think for themselves and go to trusted healthcare providers for the best information, rather than turn to “'social media science,'” Chamberlain recounted.
Then she realized the videos were an opportunity to open a door into the city’s inner workings, too.
Construction projects, the wastewater treatment plant, city parks and employees were highlighted in the videos, allowing people glimpses of their government at work.
Her bosses have been supportive of sharing as much as she can, and a recent citizen survey found 75% of those polled said the city has done a good job in its pandemic response.
But by late spring or so, with case rates falling and after 68 video productions, she and Bobbitt thought they were done with that particular project.
The Delta variant has extended the need, Chamberlain said. And so the pair has been back at making information videos for a few weeks.
Not without some trepidation, Bobbitt conceded.
"The struggle is, you know any sort of message you put out is going to be thrown in your face," he said. "There will be negative comments no matter what you do, and it’s frustrating.”
Tangent Media is not affiliated with the city, but Bobbitt is determined to help Chamberlain and others have a voice in battling the scourge of COVID-19, he said.
“I see a lot of frustration on their part. We’re just trying to get the message out and be positive. I know people say these are lies, but (the city) is not trying to make this a political thing, they are just trying to get the science out.”
The exercise is sharpening Bobbitt’s professional tools, too.
“It is a great communication challenge on my end — how do you get the facts to people?" he asked. "We have some people who are never going to get vaccinated. We’ll never reach those people. But others who are too busy or whatever, we can reach those.”
Chamberlain, he added, “says she hates to beat a dead horse, but that’s the necessity of it.”
At least she has the wardrobe for the duration of filming, the deputy city manager said jokingly.
“I love clothes. I have a lot of options.”
She and Bobbitt are going forward, playing it by ear, Chamberlain said.
“I want to pay attention to how relevant the information is for people … The coronavirus is not going away," she said. "That has never been the goal of the vaccine, but rather to minimize the severity of it and to likely not land you in the hospital.”