One local farmers market opens Thursday and another prepares to start in just over a week but neither will look quite like themselves.
“Our joke around the office is, ‘This is not last year’s farmers market,’” said Kathryn Witherington, executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, which manages the Downtown Farmers Market.
“The market as we know it where the goal is to get people to come and linger and enjoy live music and share something with their community is changing.”
Her sentiments were echoed Tuesday by College Place City Clerk Lisa Neissl on the city’s market that launches it’s season Thursday.
“We’re encouraging people to come support the vendors, get your very safe products and then take them and go,” Neissl said. “The food vendors that we have on-site for hot food items will be sending to go orders only so no dining on the premises.”
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, guidelines from the Washington State Department of Health limit market vendors to essential services only. That means food and supplies needed to maintain health, safety and sanitation.
The College Place market is slated for Lion’s Park, 4-7 p.m.
Vendors and market staff will wear mask and encourage customers to do the same. Those who don’t have one can purchase one from vendors selling them.
Additionally hand washing and sanitizer stations will be positioned throughout the market, which will require social distancing of 6 feet between those present.
A single entrance and exit will guide consumers through.
The change for College Place comes as the operation became eligible to offer the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.
The program offers an incentive for SNAP participants shopping at farmers markets by providing matching vouchers for those who make qualified purchases at the market.
“Fortunately the vendors that are eligible to take SNAP are all also essential vendors,” Neissl said.
The Women, Infants and Children program and senior farmers market nutrition program continue, too.
In College Place, 13 vendors are slated for the market: R&R Produce, Dixie Acres Farm, Moonlight Melons, Hacienda Zaragoza, Umapine Creamery, Chesed Farms LLC, Blue Mountian Outpost, Murray’s Rustic Pie, Granny’s Tamales, Polynesian Grill, Mama Monacellis, Something 4 EveryBODY and Maria G’s Sewing Boutique.
Walla Walla’s Downtown Farmers Market launches June 6, a month after its typical season start.
The operation continues at Crawford Park, Fourth Avenue and Main Street.
Customers there are also encouraged to wear masks and use the hand washing stations that will be set up at four different spots. Only one person per household should attend, the foundation said.
Service animals will be permitted, but other pets should be left home. When possible, customers should pay be card, market operators say.
The schedule will continue Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
As restrictions lift on operations throughout the state Witherington said they should also ease at the market.
“As things open up we’ll be able to bring back the artisans,” she said.
About 20 vendors are expected to be part of the market in the meantime. A list of specific vendors is not yet available as some determine whether they are comfortable returning or whether they want to comply with the guidelines.
Witherington said markets open round-year or already opened for the year are reporting declines in sales of up to 80%.
“While we hope that won’t be the case for our vendors, we are definitely planning on having significantly lower sales and budgets than we’ve had in the past,” she said.
In a year that’s also had a flood and late freeze, the hope is that consumers will support the growers.
“We want people to come and we want them to support small business,” she said.