Yakima Valley Farm Worker’s Clinic locations, including Walla Walla's Family Medical Center on Rose Street, are conducting drive-through screenings of its patients and administering COVID-19.
The screenings are done for patients currently registered with in the clinic's system. Those who show symptoms of the disease are then assessed by a health provider.
The clinic has operations in Eastern Washington and parts of Oregon. Walla Walla's Family Medical Center is at 1120 W. Rose St. (See yvfwc.com/locations for a complete list of regional locations.
People are screened for fever, cough, shortness of breath, respiratory illness and influenza-type illness while in their car, said Lori Kelly, a Farm Worker's Clinic director.
People showing symptoms are asked to go through a designated door and into an urgent clinic set up to talk to a health provider, she said.
If appropriate, they will be tested for Influenza type A or B, strep throat, or COVID-19, she said.
“We have been testing individuals across our 36 locations,” said Kelley.
The drive-up screenings are an effort to minimize exposure to staff and patients, she said. As it is elsewhere in the Washington and around the nation, testing resources are limited.
The clinic is not turning away unestablished patients but is prioritizing urgent issues like a sprained ankle, not a person wanting to be tested for COVID-19.