It was a "flash funeral" of sorts, as family and friends laid to rest Gordon Belzer Wednesday afternoon in Mountain View Cemetery.
Marty Huie, the patriarch’s son-in-law, said the idea hatched several days ago, which would comply with health protocols surrounding COVID-19 while supporting each other.
Belzer, most recently of Sherwood, Ore., wanted to be buried in Walla Walla, where he was a pastor from 1967-1978 in the Nazarene Church on Alder Street he built.
Huie said Walla Walla meant a lot to his wife, Susan's, family, as many of the children went to Walla Walla High School.
"They always loved it here," she said. "There was just something about it."
Marty also helped coordinate bringing far-away relatives to the event, via video.
“With the disappointment of having to be the only family attending dad's funeral tomorrow, which is really not a funeral but just the burial, (Susan) had a dream three nights ago,” he wrote in an email to family. “She knows what the governor laid down in respect to funerals is going to be what it is, but what if a few of our friends decided to take a walk in the cemetery at the same time and be a section away from us.”
Maybe they could sing, “It Is Well With My Soul,” too.
“I said, ‘You mean a flash mob?’” Marty wrote. “‘No, just some friends. It would be meaningful and not make us feel so alone.’”
Ironically, Marty said, he received a call Tuesday from a friend asking if she and others could park at nearby Prospect Point Elementary School, with their cars facing the cemetery and headlights on. She said some could stand outside their cars while singing, then the family would drive by them on Howard Street afterward.
Then another friend volunteered to lead the singing with a portable sound system, so it could be heard throughout the cemetery during the burial. However, Susan said they opted not to use it, preferring pure voices.
Marty, a professional photographer, said he couldn’t photograph during this event so enlisted others, including a videographer and a drone operator for aerial photography.
“I, of course, have been thinking, ‘How am I going to photographically cover this for posterity and even more to share with the rest of the family who cannot be here, especially Grandma!’” he wrote. “I want this flash mob to be photographed, but I can't be doing that, videoing, photographing the burial and more importantly holding up (Susan) and myself.”
Susan said she spoke with cemetery officials, who were okay with her and Marty attending, while others were strolling nearby or in adjacent parking lots.
About eight people walked nearby in the cemetery while singing, Susan said, and 50 were in many cars with banners and such in the nearby lot.
It was a great tribute for Belzer, who died at 89 on March 24 at home in Hospice care, Marty said, after starting and pastoring at Nazarene Churches all over the country for more than 40 years. He even wanted to be buried with his roofing ax.
At the same time Belzer pastored and physically built churches, he showed how people should be treated, and “knew no strangers,” Marty said.
“He touched a lot of people,” he said. “He was a difference-maker.”
And perhaps his funeral would continue to make a difference in peoples’ lives.
Marty said he hoped the story would "bless and offer encouragement to a current world of people hurting and that many times ‘necessity becomes the mother of invention,’” he wrote.
Belzer left behind his wife, Shirley Belzer, 92, eight children (including one who died as a child), 13 grandchildren and seven great-granchildren.