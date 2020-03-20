This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a correction.
Walla Walla's Family Medical Center on Rose Street is conducting drive-through screening of patients to check for virus symptoms before allowing them in for appointments.
The screenings are done for patients, not the general public. Those who show symptoms of the disease are then assessed by a health provider.
Yakima Valley Farm Worker’s Clinics, which include the Walla Walla clinic at 1120 W. Rose St., has operations in Eastern Washington and parts of Oregon. See yvfwc.com/locations for a complete list of regional locations.
Patients are screened for fever, cough, shortness of breath, respiratory illness and influenza-type illness while in their car, said Lori Kelly, a Farm Worker's Clinic director.
Those showing symptoms are asked to go through a designated door and into an urgent clinic set up to talk to a health provider, she said.
If appropriate, they will be tested for Influenza type A or B, strep throat or COVID-19, she said.
“We have been testing individuals across our 36 locations,” Kelley said.
The drive-up screenings are an effort to minimize exposure to staff and patients, she said. As they are elsewhere in Washington and around the nation, testing resources are limited.