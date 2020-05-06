Faculty scours labs for PPE to donate in community

As it became obvious in March that social distancing protocols would be put in place and a shift made to online learning, Whitman College Assistant Professor Brit Moss looked into best practices for students and faculty working in research labs on campus.
She told Savannah Tranchell in an Whitman article that she observed social media posts where people donated personal protective equipment from research or teaching labs to local health departments, hospitals and first responders.
“I started thinking about, ‘Boy, we have a lot ... of PPE materials that we use in our labs,’” said Brit, who teaches in the biology and biochemistry, biophysics and molecular biology departments.
As the labs became mostly shuttered for the semester, Brit, Visiting Associate Professor Ruth Russo and colleagues inventoried their supplies of gloves, lab coats, masks, alcohol and goggles to see what could be donated here.
“There was pretty broad support across the departments that this is definitely something that we can do,” Brit said.
Lab coordinators Emily Hamada, Michelle Shafer, Travis Morgan and Lisa Holmes cataloged the division’s gear and found options to donate.
Supplies had to be unopened. Even though labs are closed this semester, the coordinators are still donning full PPE to perform cleaning and maintenance in the spaces. They also need to ensure enough items are on hand for faculty and students to conduct summer research, if the labs are reopened.
“We wanted to keep about half of our stock because I didn’t know how soon I’d be able to replace what we’d donated,” said Emily, stockroom manager for biology. “We wanted to make sure if we had summer research going on or other potential needs, that we held some back just in case.”
Altogether, the college donated a van load of PPE to the Walla Walla Fire Department, which collected it to support first responders who don’t typically have to wear that level of gear. It was the largest donation the WWFD had seen, the department said in a Facebook post.
“It made total sense for me that we would give our equipment to those people who are working to keep us safe,” Provost and Dean of the Faculty Alzada Tipton said. “That is a no-brainer for me at any time, but particularly in a semester when our move to online greatly reduced our need for PPE.”
It’s not the only place the college has been able to help out the community. When Wheatland Family Dental needed to perform a necessary dental surgery, Shafer coordinated loaning the dental staff face shields.
“That’s not something that they normally wear,” Shafer said. “And they are on back order, so we let them borrow ours.”
The WWFD Facebook post added a note of gratitude to the community for the donations of personal protective equipment and other supplies for their crews, including “Whitman College (our largest donor), the Walla Walla Valley Quilters, Susie Shawa, Walla Walla Valley Transit, Pearson Family Dentistry/Dr. Randy Pearson and many other individuals who said they don’t need recognition for their gifts.”
The fire department further reported JTI donated repair service for equipment, Big Cheese Pizza Walla Walla fed their crews at a reduced rate and Providence St. Mary Medical Center donated the surgical wrap material Susie is using to make face masks. “We really appreciate everyone who’s helping to keep us safe so we can help keep the community safe.”