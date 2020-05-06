Anyone attending proceedings in Walla Walla County Superior Court's Department 1 room starting today must don facemasks.
That includes lawyers, defendants, staff and spectators.
Judge John Lohrmann said the requirements are only for his courtroom and may be changed at some point. He said the requirement is for health and safety in the prevention of spreading COVID-19.
Due to social distancing, seating is limited — a change particularly tricky with broad public interest in the change of plea hearing for accused murderer Colby Hedman at 10 a.m. So a Zoom telephonic hearing available by calling 1-253-215-8782 was designed to be inclusive of those interested. The number is only for the Hedman hearing and not to be confused with others, such as those for civil hearings.
Lohrmann's mask requirement, he said, was congruent with orders from Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington State Supreme Court. He also said he talked with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health officials on “best practices in the courtroom.”
“With court proceedings opening up a bit more this week from what previously was only in-custody criminal and ‘emergent’ civil matters, we will be scheduling more hearings in person,” Lohrmann wrote in an email.
“With more people in the courtroom I felt it was important to have some more specific precautions in place, particularly with the virus still on the increase in Walla Walla County.”
Those who don’t wear masks are not permitted in the courtroom.
People exhibiting signs of illness, such as fever, cough, sneezing or runny nose, or any others, including colds, fever, influenza, viral and bacterial infection, also will not be allowed in the courtroom.
To observe social distancing, tape marks on seats represent 6-foot distances. Home cohabitants are permitted to sit together.
“These precautions are not taken lightly, and are for everyone's safety,” Lohrmann wrote. “Your voluntary cooperation and compliance will be greatly appreciated.”
As infections decrease precautions will change accordingly. But the impacts of COVID-19 likely will be long lasting.
“Some things, like formerly crowded motion dockets, may never go back to being the way they were,” Lohrmann said.