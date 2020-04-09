Face mask production delivers 1K locally

The demand for elastic used in making face masks is so great, it seems as if the world’s supply is completely out, said Carol Lee, who with the Walla Walla Valley Quilt Guild is making the protective coverings for use by area health professionals.
Among those stating a need, the Walla Walla County Sheriff's office on Monday asked for washable, reusable face masks for staff in area longer-term care facilities to be delivered to the Sheriff's Office at 240 W. Alder St.
Front-line essential workers and vulnerable community members in need of a mask may register for a free mask at wallawallasolidarity.com/getmasks/. Essential businesses may make requests for their employees using the same form.
Individuals who need a mask for themselves or their families and organizations may call Operation Face Mask at Walla Walla Sew & Vac and Spas at 509-529-7755. Some masks may be immediately available, or put in a request at wallawallasolidarity.com/masks/request. Organizations may also make requests at bit.ly/FaceMasksReq.
If people do have elastic at home, Carol has a .pdf for the pattern. A lot more sewists have responded to fill the need for protection from coronavirus since an item about the project ran in Etcetera, she said.
Combining forces with Andrea of Walla Walla Face Masks is working great, Carol said. The other day they had distributed about 1,000 masks with hundreds more in the making. They noted more than 2,000 have been requested.
On her own, Carol made 800 kits of 20 masks each. "That seems to work best and then others are sewing them," she said.
Donated time is invaluable, organizers said. Those who don’t sew could help assemble kits, deliver them and wash the masks prior to distribution.
To sign up, go to bit.ly/FaceMasksVol. Donations are being accepted of money to purchase supplies, gallon and quart zipper bags for masks and sewing kits, ⅛- or ¼-inch elastic or elastic cord, 100% cotton cloth — clean and, if possible, cut into 9-inch by 7-inch rectangles. Contact Carol via Sew & Vac at 509-529-7755
Walla Walla Solidarity is accepting donations via purchases from its Walmart shopping list at wallawallasolidarity.com/masks/.
Let Joann's Fabrics, 481 N. Wilbur Ave., know purchases are for the masks and the shop will provide discounted rates on fabric.
Face mask use and production tips are on the Centers for Disease Control website at ubne.ws/2UVJGEm.