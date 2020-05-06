By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
A change at Walla Walla’s VA campus will require face masks for anyone entering a facility there.
Starting Thursday, employees, patients, volunteers, trainees, contractors and visitors will be required to wear a face covering over the mouth and nose to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, the VA announced.
The change applies to the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center campus, as well as VA operations in Richland, Yakima, Lewiston and La Grande, in response to a national study that identified several facilities with asymptomatic veterans and staff who tested positive for COVID-19, the announcement said.
“We take pride in serving our nation’s veterans, and it is imperative that we, as employees, provide the safest environment possible for veterans,” said Scott Kelter, acting associate director and incident commander for Walla Walla VA’s Emergency Operations Center.
“All staff have been provided with appropriate (personal protective equipment) masks or cloth face coverings in order to deliver safe health care, thanks to the generous donations made by the local community and other organizations.”
Information on the use of cloth face coverings is available at bit.ly/3c95BOo, which includes instructions on how to sew a face covering and a “no sew” option.