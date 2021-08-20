Walla Walla hospital officials are asking people to stay away from the emergency room for non-emergency medical care.
Especially COVID-19 testing.
As the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly, Providence St. Mary Medical Center is asking people not to use its emergency department for COVID-19 testing and treatment of mild symptoms.
An “extremely large” number of people is coming into the hospital and the urgent care clinic, including people with mild COVID-19-like symptoms, are seeking testing for the virus through emergency medicine, spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland said in a news release.
That is creating very long wait times to see providers, Obenland said, adding the emergency room must be reserved for people experiencing medical crisis such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, high fever or a traumatic injury.
“Walla Walla has been incredibly supportive of healthcare workers during the pandemic, but the support we need most is for people to get vaccinated so they don’t get severely ill, take good care of themselves, and to only come to the emergency department if it is an emergency,” said Dr. Cicero Running Crane, medical director of the Providence St. Mary Emergency Department.
“The emergency department should be used with great discretion so that when someone has a life-threatening illness or injury, we have the staffing and beds available to care for them.”
COVID-19 testing is available at numerous locations in Walla Walla, including pharmacies where there may be little waiting to receive the test, officials said.
“It is important to remember that most people with mild cases of COVID can recover while isolating at home without medical intervention,” Running Crane said.
“You do not need to come to the emergency department unless you have trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure, you have trouble staying awake or your skin takes on a gray or bluish color that may indicate your oxygen levels are declining.”
A list of testing sites is available at ubne.ws/covidtest. Vaccination information is at ubne.ws/getashot.