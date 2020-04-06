EO Symphony concludes with 1 concert; heads online

Oregon East Symphony adapts concert and education programming to public health safety measures
Oregon East Symphony has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, there will be a free, online presentation of its annual spring chamber music concert at 6:30 p.m. April 18 OregonEastSymphony.org. The cancellation affects the season finale on June 13, "Blow it Up, Start Again."
Symphony staff and board of directors volunteers have been reaching out to season and individual concert ticket holders to inform them of the development.
Since the board of directors cant serve their hors d’oeurves and wine and beer at the concert, instead they will compile a recipe book of hors d’oeuvres to be electronically submitted to those on the Symphony mailing list prior to the concert.
Meanwhile, OES Education Director Zach Banks has been adapting as much of the symphony’s educational activities as possible to an online environment. The Oregon East Symphony Youth Orchestra kicked off its first “OESYO Virtual Jam Session.” The goal of the weekly online classes, held at the same time as regular OESYO rehearsals, is to sustain student engagement through playing assignments and an in-depth look at music theory and history surrounding the pieces scheduled to be performed at the OESYO’s Spring Concert.
Banks has also been emailing students in both OESYO and Preludes, the beginner level preparatory orchestra, links to useful, free online content like free streaming concert recordings by the Berlin Philharmonic, online Masterclasses, and free sheet music suitable for participants’ skill levels. For the Preludes Orchestra, conductor Melinda Tovey has been producing short “play-along” videos for each of the students in her ensemble.
Banks has also been organizing online content for Symphony Strings, the beginning strings after-school activity produced in collaboration with the Pendleton School District. Banks, along with violin instructors Melinda Tovey and Viet Block, viola instructor Heidi Haug, and high school-age teaching assistants Jenna Harrison and Gabrielle Bedolla have been producing and distributing short instructional videos corresponding to student’s method books on a weekly basis. Lead teacher and PSD liaison Emily Cary has assisted in the organizing efforts.
Another educational activity OES provides that is moving online is OES’s private lesson financial assistance program. OES will cover partial or the full cost of private strings instruction with an approved instructor for students who lack the financial means to afford private lessons on their own. Banks, Block, Cary and Tovey all have private students being served by the program and are now moving into a virtual individual lesson environment by utilizing video conferencing services like Skype and Zoom.
OES’s latest educational project, providing strings as an arts elective at Nixya’awii Community School on the Umatilla Indian Reservation is also moving into an online classroom setting with classes being conducted via Zoom conference.
For more information about OES programing, email the office at info@oregonEastSymphony.org, or call 541-276-0320.