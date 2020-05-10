The United Way of the Blue Mountains received federal funding to distribute to local agencies that provide food and shelter services.
These local funds for Walla Walla and Umatilla counties are under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
They can be used for serving meals, groceries or food boxes, lodging people in a mass shelter or hotel and paying for one month’s utility payment, rent or mortgage.
The funds amounted from two programs, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and Phase 37 dollars.
Walla Walla County will receive $30,594 for Phase 37 and $43,618 for CARES Act funding, according to a release.
Umatilla County will receive $35,066 for Phase 37 and $49,994 for CARES Act funding.
Agencies chosen to receive a portion of these funds must be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government. They must be eligible to receive federal funds and have an accounting system, according to a release.
It is required they practice nondiscrimination and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter.
If the agency is a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
The local Emergency Food and Shelter Programs Board will determine how the funds will be distributed to local service agencies.
Applications are online at www.uwbluemt.org/EFSP and must be completed by May 18 at 3 p.m. Email christy@uwbluemt.org for further information.