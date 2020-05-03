When it opened in 2016, Emberfuel Coworking was a landing pad for professionals with no offices.
But in less than two months, Walla Walla’s first dedicated co-working space has become the opposite: an office with no professionals.
Remote workers who sought collaboration, camaraderie and a workspace outside of their living spaces have retreated to home offices under the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” initiative that limits group gatherings.
The uncertainty of a reopening date, the loss of membership revenue in the meantime and demands with his own remote work have led founder Keith Nerdin to the decision to close the spot at 26 E. Main St.
Nerdin said his is one of numerous business models bound for major change in the new era of social-distancing brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike many other businesses that are pivoting or adjusting their models, there’s no adjustment to a workspace model designed to unite people in a room when they’re not encouraged to gather.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find a business that could be impacted more than a co-working space,” he said, noting stylists and barbers may be closest.
Nerdin said rather than explore partnerships and exhaust investment into keeping the space for an eventual reopening, his closure now could pave the way for the next shared entrepreneurial workspace.
“In a lot of ways, my mission has been accomplished. I wanted to create a community I wanted to be a part of and I achieved that,” he reflected.
Moreover, he also believes the groundwork is there for the next iteration when restrictions ease.
Nerdin spent about two years campaigning for the co-working concept in Walla Walla at a time when some people had never heard of the idea of a shared workspace for independent contractors or distance workers.
One challenge he faced was knowing where to find such people in the first place. So he cast a net out, seeking others interested in occasionally meeting to share office equipment and a spot away from their homes to work. The groups met every Friday for two months at what was then-Main Street Studios before Nerdin leased space a couple of blocks east and showed the community exactly what he had envisioned.
When it opened, his made-over spot offered computer work stations, a break area, a meeting space and conference room designed with the problem-solving spirit he intended to foster there with a wall of cardboard boxes, held together around a door by a combination of pressure and large binder clips.
The space had full gigabit service, coffee, locker space, external monitors and large work tables, offered via daily rates and part- and full-time membership packages.
He named it “Emberfuel” because it represented the embers of entrepreneurship combined with the fuel of a co-working space.
Ideas flowed. The spot served as a launching pad for myriad concepts, including apps, a touring company, a malting operation and more. The stories shared with Nerdin about the value of the space will be carried forward.
But as he focuses time on online social gathering tech startup Swivel, he sees a future for others to step in and carry on in their own way.
That’s the beauty of the Emberfuel effect.
“Once this fog clears, I just think the embers of innovation and collaboration, in this co-working community are going to remain hot,” Nerdin said.
“I’m genuinely excited to see how they’re going to take off again.”