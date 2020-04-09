Dutch Bros Coffee will be donating all of its earnings, company-wide, for the month of April to medical workers.
The money will be given to Thrive Global's First Responders First campaign, which is intended to provide personal protective equipment to doctors, nurses and paramedics.
"Tough times are better when we work together to get through them," Dave Beamer, who runs franchises in Milton-Freewater and Walla Walla, wrote in an email.
"We are so honored to be part of an effort to bring relief to so many. Thank you for supporting us in giving back. Together, we are truly making a massive difference one cup at a time."
Dutch Bros also donated $1 million to "COVID-19 relief efforts" in March and also gave a raise of $3 an hour for its workers.
More information about the company's recent efforts can be found at ubne.ws/dutchbrosgive.
Thrive Global is a philanthropic organization run by Arianna Huffington, a best-selling author and co-founder of The Huffington Post.