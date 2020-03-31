Providence Medical Group is offering drive-through screening and testing for patients with symptoms of COVID-19.
The “PMG COVID-19 Fast Track Clinic” is at the white tent on the north side of Urgent Care, 1025 S. Second Ave.
The drive-through is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for rapid screening and, if appropriate, testing from vehicles.
Patients who come through will receive information about the virus and directions for home care and isolation, an announcement this morning said.
Due to shortages in supplies, testing will only take place for patients who meet criteria.
Patients with severe symptoms or concerning vital signs will be asked to enter the clinic to see a provider. Those patients enter through a separate door that was once the ambulance bay on the north side of the building.
Those receiving care for injuries or other health matters enter through the regular Urgent Care clinic entrance and are asked not to use the drive-through.