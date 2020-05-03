Drive-by birthday a surprise for 8-year-old M-F boy

A Milton-Freewater boy was delighted by the celebration on his big day the evening of April 27.
Eastyn Marlatt, who's really into bike riding, Mine Craft, cars and Hot Wheels, received a four-wheeler for his 8th birthday.
The biggest surprise, said Eastyn's mother Sharame Goodwin, was when volunteers with the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department drove four engines and the ambulance past as Eastyn watched from his front yard.
"He was shocked the fire department was driving by, a little overwhelmed, but he loved it!," Sharame said. She is quite touched by the generosity of the crew, who took time out of their day, decorated their rigs and made a large card for Eastyn they all signed. They're doing this for other kids in the community, too, she said.
"Their kindness was heartwarming and amazing ... not to mention the other 15 or so people who drove by and stayed to watch the fire trucks," she said.
She arranged for the fire personnel to cruise past after seeing a post on social media that noted the department would do so for kids' birthdays. "It was amazing," she said.
The event was a workaround since residents are on quarantine, staying home from school and social distancing because of the coronavirus.
The family's yard in front of their white picket fence featured a sign that read, "Honk for a" and letters in primary colors about 3 feet tall that spelled out "birthday." Eastyn's family also includes his brother Zach Crisman, Sharame's partner Nathan Carper and stepdaughters Emma and Avah Carper.
Friends, classmates and teachers brightened the parade of cars with smiles, good wishes, candy dropped out and handmade signs. One family's creative delivery involved taping their gift and card to the inside of a Frisbee that they tossed out the car window.
Accompanied by her dog, Eastyn's former first-grade teacher Amy Collins plastered the side of her car with signs and lettering that read, "Happy 8th birthday, Eastyn," "I am proud of you!" "I miss you" and "Ms. Collins loves you."
Other school professionals dropped by, including his former preschool teacher Kim Huling with King's Kids Preschool, current teacher Christie Lang and paraprofessional Angie Leonetti.
Eastyn was born April 27, 2012, in Walla Walla. He is a second-grader at Gib Olinger Elementary School.