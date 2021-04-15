At last, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded to all Washington adults and some teens on Thursday, April 15, and it was obvious within the first few minutes of Thursday's mass vaccination clinic at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
The change was marked in the demographic makeup of the many people mingling in line around 1 p.m.
Dozens upon dozens of teens and young adults, who for the past few months were on the outside looking in when it came to vaccines, finally had their shot to get immunized Thursday.
Allison Guizar, 17, was one of the teens getting her first dose of the vaccine Thursday.
“It feels so good to finally get this done,” Guizar said.
Even some who were about to become eligible under the state's vaccination plan got bumped up suddenly when the announcement was made a few weeks ago that every state resident 16 and older would be eligible for the coveted vaccine.
Sophie Fish, 19, said she too was relieved to finally begin the process.
“As an essential worker at a vet clinic, I’ve been worried about working the counter this past year,” she said.
Thursday's clinic was filled up quickly in anticipation of the day.
Personal pharmacies outside of the mass clinic also showed an uptick in appointments. All branches of Safeway and Albertson's in Milton-Freewater and Walla Walla showed no available slots for COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday afternoon on the Safeway Pharmacy website.
Another mass vaccination clinic is happening from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, April 17, at the Fairgrounds' pavilion building.
To sign up, visit covidwwc.com/clinics or call the county Department of Community Health at 509-524-2647.
According to the state Department of Health, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is permitted for teens age 16-17. Those who are 18 and older can receive either that vaccine or the Moderna version. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on hold, per a CDC warning issued earlier this week, heeded by Washington state.
Teens under 18 must also get consent from a parent or guardian before being inoculated, unless they are legally emancipated.
Even without the surge in eligible recipients, Walla Walla County was already doing well with its numbers.
According to the Department of Health COVID-19 Data Dashboard, the county already had more than 27% of its population fully vaccinated as of Monday and another 8% had at least begun their first round of injections.
But before Thursday's expansion, only about 14% of people age 20-34 were fully vaccinated statewide and less than 1% of people 19 and younger.
Gov. Jay Inslee said he believes getting the vaccine into as many people as possible will be key for fighting COVID-19 moving forward.
Some of the young people gathered at the Fairgrounds said they were happy to help begin turning that key.
“I feel like I’m helping the country getting back to normal and getting rid of this virus," said Daniel Esquivel, 16.