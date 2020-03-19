Downtown retail cluster unifies hours to better reach shoppers

A number of downtown Walla Walla retailers are synchronizing their watches and unifying hours of operation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amid school, restaurant and numerous other closures and with more people working from home, independent retailers are coordinating their schedules so the shopping public can reach them all at the same time.
The switch to the same hours is not a requirement, said Kathryn Witherington, executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
But coordination makes sense, as retailers consider shortening their hours of operation, she said.
“It provides clarity to customers at a time when there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Witherington said. “It creates a good sense of community with collaboration and sets some expectations.”
Julie Batson, owner of Trove Home & Vintage Goods, shared the plan Wednesday night on a social media group called “Save Walla Walla Retail!”
The idea is to offer the same hours “so that shoppers can depend on some retailers open together when they do decide to come downtown,” Batson wrote.
Many retailers may continue to operate with hours beyond the ones established by the group. Wall 2 Wall Furniture & Mattress owner Brian Gaines commented, for instance, he intends to keep his six-day-a-week schedule. Consumers should check individual shops for information, Witherington said.
The focus for this specific movement includes schedules that run 10 a.m.-5 p.m Thursdays-Sundays. Sunday hours could vary, too. The initial group of merchants starting include Trove, 35th+Butter, Main Street Furniture and Marla June’s.
The idea was embraced by others who said they plan to join, too. Stacey Moeller, owner of Ella Mae Boutique, said in the comments she plans to re-open next week with those hours. Tra Vigne, too, will join.
Sweetwater Paper & Home owner Robin Consani said she will join with abbreviated Sunday hours, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., as well as other days.
“People need to know we’re here,” she commented.