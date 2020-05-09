About 150 people protested in downtown Walla Walla Saturday afternoon against Gov. Jay Inslee and his COVID-19-related partial shutdown of the state’s economy.
Two Walla Walla City Council members — Myron Huie and Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny — joined in protest, under their own volition and not representing the official stance of the Council, they emphasized.
Smiley-Nakonieczny said she was there to “see democracy in action.”
She was one of about two dozen within the crowd wearing masks. She said she was trying to stay cautious because her 81-year-old mother was currently in town with her and had tested positive for coronavirus.
“I think a lot of people are just trying to figure this out,” Smiley-Nakonieczny said. “I want to stay aware of everything.”
Huie said he was there because he’s heard from too many people citing the shutdown as the end of their businesses.
“It seems odd that Walmart can stay open, but others can’t,” Huie said. “I know Home Depot has unprecedented business because of this.”
The protestors gathered at the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue, gathering on sidewalks and holding American flags and protest signs. Land Title of Walla Walla had roped off a majority of the area with signs warning people to stay off the private property. Only a few Walla Walla Police Department officers stood within the roped-off zone.
Kevin Davis, who posted the event on rallylist.com and shared it on social media, addressed the crowd with a loud speaker.
“I didn’t really organize this, I just put it out there on Facebook,” Davis told the crowd. “Freedom is hard work. … This is our wake up call. … Get involved. Vote. Not only vote, but read up on the candidates, call your legislators, stay involved.”
Davis praised Smiley-Nakonieczny and Huie for being at the rally.
“If you’re gonna ask for leadership, then by God, lead,” Davis said to loud cheers.
The rally began with about 75 people and steadily grew for about an hour. People showing up were all smiles, if they weren’t wearing masks, and shook hands and hugged each other.
One flag representing the Three Percenters, a right wing political activist group, was at the rally.
One sign read, “Recall King Inslee.”
Another read, “HONK if you need a haircut.” Dozens of cars going by waved, honked or revved engines.
Another sign read, “Essential AF” and featured logos for McDonald’s and Starbucks and marijuana leaves.
One of the protestors took advantage of the sunshine and warm May air to take off his shirt. The masked man had written in permanent marker on his chest “Dr. Fauci sent $$$ to Wuhan.” On his back was written “Get Vitamin D, not COVID-19.”
A drone hovered in the air above First Avenue, capturing footage of the gathering crowd underneath the shadow of the large American flag at Land Title Plaza.
The crowd sang the national anthem before Davis began his address.
Davis quoted President Ronald Reagan and read a speech written by Daryl Schreiner, 86, of Walla Walla.
“Good afternoon, patriots,” Davis began. “We are here as a result of the rights granted us by the coveted Bill of Rights and the First Amendment.”
Davis continued the two-page speech in its entirety, which cast wariness on Inslee’s executive orders and said it was unfair toward some businesses versus others.
“Moreover, we have to question the wisdom of a government that imposes controversial edicts,” Davis continued, “and then in order to enforce them, encourages citizens to report on their fellow citizens.
“... This tactic is totally unacceptable and is reminiscent of the intimidating policy used by the Gestapo in Germany’s SS days of terror.”
The speech then gave a detailed recollection of Walla Walla’s economic history, from humble beginnings as Fort Walla Walla to its current heyday as a tourist magnet, and stated that the current restrictions could lead to a “complete meltdown” of the local economy.
“It is now absolutely imperative that the hemorrhage be stopped immediately,” Davis read.
The speech concluded with, “there is no reason that our Main Street shops can’t practice prudent safeguard procedures against the coronavirus and reopen now.
“Governor, turn us loose! We need to save our businesses!”
“That’s right,” some shouted from the crowd.
Schreiner initially told Davis he wanted to be anonymous, but he later spoke to the U-B and said he was OK with being identified.
Schreiner said he spoke to Davis and his brother Dean Davis and was impressed that they didn’t seem to be radical, in his opinion.
“I cautioned them to use good judgment, and they did,” Schreiner said.
Schreiner said he drafted the speech for them because he had political background as the Washington state coordinator for the Reagan-Bush presidential campaign.
After other protestors spoke a bit, Huie addressed the crowd, too.
“This is why where we’re here — for freedom,” Huie said to loud cheers. He noted that other local politicians believed restrictions should be lifted quickly, as he does, but they refuse to come forward.
About six police officers were visibly present. Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber said Friday that some officers would be present and he was expecting people to behave and peacefully demonstrate their liberties.
“You see these police officers here, who could be doing something else right now,” one protestor said on the loud speaker. He said they could be using their time better if not for Inslee’s order.
One counter-protester, Madeline Brown, 32, stood across the street with a double-sided sign and a mask on her face.
“It’s the very, very least I could do,” Brown said. She determined to show up after seeing the rally gain traction on social media. She wasn’t sure if any others had decided to do the same.
“Go home,” some in the crowd yelled at Brown. “Go away.”
The larger portion of the crowd began to disperse after about an hour, but many remained downtown still holding their signs and flags and waving at passing cars throughout the afternoon.