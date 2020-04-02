Out-of-work employees in Walla Walla's hospitality industry can receive free meals from Andrae's Kitchen, thanks to a sponsorship Doubleback Winery.
Founder and owners Drew and Maura Bledsoe, along with winemaker and partner Josh and Kim McDaniels, have offered the sponsorship "as a small way to help ease the burden through these tough times," a post on social media said.
Andrae's Kitchen, 706 W Rose St., in the CHS convenience store, started the giveaway Wednesday. It will run through April 14.
The post said people working in restaurants, wineries, hotels, motels and tasting rooms impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can participate.
Participants can order halal chicken or a gyro/falafel either by phone or at the drive-through. Those participating must show their latest pay stub to verify their industry work. A limited supply of meals each day will be offered.