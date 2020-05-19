The Washington State Department of Corrections announced its first death from COVID-19 on Monday.
Correctional Officer Berisford Anthony Morse, 65, died Sunday from complications of the coronavirus.
Morse last worked his post at the Minimum Security Unit of the Monroe Correctional Complex on the morning of April 24, according to a release. He told his shift commander he had symptoms and would seek medical attention. The facility learned on April 27 he tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact tracing was conducted and officials notified those who were close contacts. On April 12, Morse was identified as part of tracing back to a prisoner at the unit, which included 18 positive cases in inmates as of this morning.
Morse worked for the DOC since 2003, including as a correctional officer and non-permanent community corrections officer.
“It is a tragedy to lose a member of our public safety community and correctional family,” said Corrections Secreatary Stephen Sinclair in the release.
"Our hearts go out to Officer Morse’s grieving family and the sacrifice they have made.”
The DOC honors Morse's death as a line of duty death, the release stated. It also will consult with various entities, including the Washington State Law Enforcement Memorial-Behind the Badge Foundation.