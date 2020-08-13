The Dixie School District plans to fully open its elementary school this fall, Superintendent Jacob Bang said Wednesday.
The one-school district joins schools in Dayton and Starbuck in their plans to hold in-person instruction this fall while public schools in Walla Walla, College Place and Prescott switch to online learning.
Because of social distancing guidelines that require every student to have their own 36-square foot area around their desks, reopening plans are simpler for smaller schools.
While larger schools in Walla Walla and College Place were planning on using a.m./p.m. hybrid schedules when they were aiming to reopen, smaller schools, such as those in Dayton, don’t have to divide students into groups.
Then, there are very small schools, like in Dixie.
Dixie has 14 students divided into two classes: K-2 and 3-5.
This has made planning for a full reopening much easier.
“The town of Dixie has not had a single COVID case,” Bang said. “We’re fairly isolated out here. While many of our staff members and students may shop and attend places in Walla Walla and Waitsburg, so far we have been able to stay healthy.”
If everything goes as planned, the school will be open for its normal, full-day schedule, Bang said.
That doesn’t mean that school life in Dixie will return to normal, however.
“We’re following all the recommendations, such as masks and social distancing,” Bang said. “And with our small class sizes and numbers, we are able to fit all our students in our rooms.”
Bang also said student will have their temperatures taken when getting on the bus each morning.
The school makes use of two classrooms, but also has three more and an auditorium and gymnasium that could all be used if needed, as well. Staffing, not space, presents the only limitation.
“We have two certified teachers and some para-educators,” Bang said. “So staffing would make breaking into smaller groups hard.”
Should a return to distance learning be needed, Bang said a mix of paper packets and online learning would be used. The online learning would be live with a teacher using technology such as Zoom, Bang said.
The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction is requiring schools provide both synchronous and asynchronous learning. Bang said some students do not have internet access. He said synchronous learning for these students will have to take place over the phone. He said that again, the small class sizes makes this possible.