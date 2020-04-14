DIXIE — Children in the Dixie area can have a fire truck roll by for their birthdays.
Walla Walla County Fire District 8 announced on social media that "firefighters would be more than happy to drive a fire engine... to celebrate" their day. However, they must live within the department's jurisdiction, which includes Dixie and an area north of Walla Walla.
Visit ubne.ws/district8 for a map of WWCFD 8's boundaries.
Those who know of children getting a year older can contact the department at 509-525-0938.