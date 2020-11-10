As COVID-19 levels reach record highs in Washington, health officials from around the state warned Tuesday afternoon that “any in-person gathering is risky,” including Thanksgiving dinners.
The message at Tuesday’s joint briefing: Unless people change their behavior — limiting gatherings, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance — the recent spike in infections could continue and could be followed by more hospitalizations and deaths.
Another stay-home order also appeared to not be off the table, although multiple health officials stressed a desire to avoid that option.
The state has the highest number of cases it’s ever had, and case counts are accelerating, State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said the virtual briefing. And it’s not due to an increase in testing, it’s a “real increase in disease.”
COVID-19 infections are accelerating across the United States, with an average of more than 100,000 cases a day being reported nationally. More than 10 million Americans have been infected and nearly 240,000 people have died.
As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Washington state has confirmed 120,011 people infected with the coronavirus, 9,092 of whom have been hospitalized and 2,482 of whom have died.
“If we had a dashboard, every light would be blinking red and every warning buzzer would be going off,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, saying the county was headed “into uncharted territory” and that the third wave appeared to be “the largest yet.”
Somers said interactions at home, among family and friends, were most likely responsible for the uptick in cases.
Snohomish County health officer Dr. Chris Spitters said several long-term care facilities in the county were reporting outbreaks. He said rising hospitalizations could soon threaten hospitals’ capacity to provide care if the trend doesn’t change.
He also said the county’s proportion of tests that have come back positive indicates that the increase in case numbers does not merely reflect an increase in testing.
“Those are sick people seeking testing because they’re ill,” Spitters said of the data. “The positivity rate is going up. This is, by all measures, a true increase.”
Officials stressed a need to take precautions such as wearing masks around people outside their households.
Lofy suggested that, ideally, people would “stop socializing” altogether for the next few weeks. But, if they need to, she said people should limit social contacts to no more than five people outside their household per week and keep interactions as short as possible.
If residents can’t change the state’s trajectory by changing behaviors, Lofy said, there will need to be actions that will hurt the economy — and “no one wants to do that again.”
According to a Department of Health press release, more recent case counts have increased even as testing volumes have stayed steady — that’s in contrast to an increase in cases through early October, some of which, according to DOH, was related to increasing testing volumes.
The situation report includes an estimate that the “effective reproductive number” — how many other people a COVID-19 patient will infect — was 1.29 in western Washington on Oct. 24, and 1.36 in eastern Washington. The state’s goal is to keep that number “well below one,” meaning transmission is declining.