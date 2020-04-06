Department of Corrections helps fill medical gown demand

Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell shifted gears recently to make hundreds of protective gowns a day and looks to increase production to 2,100 gowns per week for medical facilities in dire need of protective gear.
Inmates typically produce 1,800 to 2,000 clothing garments per week in the center’s textiles factory, according to a release from the Washington State Department of Corrections.
“It’s kind of a nice feeling to be able to give back, especially in this time of need,” said Textiles Supervisor Roger Hewitt in the release.
The State Emergency Operations Center asked the WDOC to help provide relief in the current personal protective equipment shortage due to COVID-19. The opportunity went to the textiles team at Coyote Ridge and is now expanding to other facilities for supplying help.
Brian Burke, one of the Correctional Industries workers at Coyote Ridge, was asked to make the pattern for the gowns. “My daughter was extremely pleased. She’s like ‘there are so many people who are in dire emergency for it, the fact that you have a part in this, you should be proud of yourself,’” he said.