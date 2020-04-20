By The Seattle Times
OLYMPIA — More than 2,000 demonstrators, including a GOP state representative who called for a rebellion, appeared at the Washington State Capitol on Sunday to urge Gov. Jay Inslee to lift the stay-at-home order put in place to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
Featuring speeches by conservative lawmakers and candidates for office, as well as right-wing organizers, the rally was in violation of both the governor’s order and the guidance of public health officials across the state and country.
The protest of the stay-at-home order echoed similar demonstrations sweeping across statehouses around the nation. And while polling shows broad support for stay-at-home orders, Sunday’s gathering highlighted the partisan divide in how citizens perceive the virus.
Washington’s stay-at-home order is currently scheduled through the end of the day on May 4, though it could be extended. The state Department of Health reported on Sunday an additional 10 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 634. The number of confirmed cases in Washington stands at 11,790, the agency said Sunday, after removing some cases from the total because “data cleaning” showed that they were out-of-state.