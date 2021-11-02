A 29-year-old man and a 79-year-old man are the most recent reported victims of COVID-19 in Umatilla County. Both men had other health issues.
Health officials said on Tuesday, Nov. 2, that the 29-year-old tested positive for the disease on Aug. 3 and died Oct. 21 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
The 79-year-old was diagnosed with the virus on Oct. 29 and died the same day, also at Good Shepherd.
Their deaths bring to toll to 155 in the county.
Officials said there were 38 new cases of COVID-19, as well, making 14,727 total cases.
Oregon Health Authority reported 29 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 4,405. There were 1,123 new cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 368,694 people
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon was 537 on Tuesday, three fewer than Monday; 116 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care beds, an increase of two people from the day before. In Region 9, which includes Umatilla County, four adult ICU beds, 15% of the total, remained available, as did 50 adult regular-care hospital beds, or 43% of the total.
