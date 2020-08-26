DAYTON — The second wave of Dayton students returned to classes this morning in what Superintendent Guy Strot is referring to as a sort of dress rehearsal for what’s to come Friday.
Strot has said all summer that his schools would open up for in-person instruction for the 2020-21 academic year. This week he’s making good on that promise.
On Tuesday, students in first, sixth and ninth grades returned to classrooms for the first time since March. That was followed today by second-, third-, seventh- and 10th-graders. On Thursday, kindergartners and students in grades 4, 5, 8, 11 and 12 will finally make their return to campus.
The staggered start will see each student attend school just one day during the first three days before a full return with all students Friday.
“That’s exactly what it is, a dress rehearsal” Strot said. “Each day my staff and I will get together and talk about it … We will adjust things as needed.”
Strot said the first day went pretty well, though there was one small hiccup in the system.
“We had one student who did not get their temperature checked, and we had to pull them out of class,” Strot said.
All students who enter any of the three schools are expected to have their temperatures taken. For middle and high school students, this means stopping at the gym where thermal scanners are set up.
Strot said thermal scanners are set up there instead of at entrances, as originally planned, so that students can be inside while waiting in line and still stand at least 6 feet apart from each other. This prevents students from having to stand in line outside in the case of rain or bad weather.
The change in location underscores the quick adjustments required around the virus.
The student who did not have their temperature checked went straight to class instead of stopping at the thermal scanner in the gym.
However, Strot said the school’s system to catch this worked well. Staff, who checked off each student as they passed by the scanners, noted that this student was never checked off. However, when teachers took attendance, this student was marked as present.
So, the student was pulled out of class, had their temperature taken and was returned to class.
“It worked the way it was supposed to work,” Strot said, noting that Tuesday was a learning day for everyone and that the student just didn’t know the rules yet.
Strot said the first time this happens for each student will result in a warning. If it becomes an ongoing issue with any student, a conversation will be had with that student’s parents.
“What I am hoping to do, and it has been proven to be effective, is to appeal to the reasons why,” Strot said. “If you have a rule that is not enforced, or selectively enforced, they can get upset about it. But if you have a rule that is for the common good, it is my experience that kids will follow along.”
Otherwise, Strot said the day went well.
“Overall, it was a very good first day,” he said. “There were zero kids walking around without a mask. At times they go outside to take their mask off. Which is the whole idea.”
Dayton schools are opening while most others in the area are not. School districts in Walla Walla County — even small ones in rural areas like Prescott — are not opening after Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal issued recommendations that districts make their operating decisions based on active COVID-19 cases in their counties.
This means schools in small cities like Prescott — which has a population of around 300, is separated from Walla Walla by 19 miles and has not had the COVID-19 cases that Walla Walla has seen — is prevented from reopening due to the high number of cases seen in the more densely populated city.
Dayton, meanwhile, is in Columbia County, which has seen far fewer cases than Walla Walla County and currently has zero active cases.