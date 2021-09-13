DAYTON — The Dayton School District reopened its middle and high school Monday, Sept. 13, after all but two quarantined staff members were able to return to work. Dixie Elementary School will welcome its students back Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Dayton’s middle and high school students had been in distancing learning since Aug. 31 when a COVID-19 outbreak hit students and staff.
At the height of the outbreak, Superintendent Guy Strot said that over 30 students and “several” staff members — including teachers and support staff — had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were under quarantine due to close contact exposure.
Strot said one staff member remains out with a positive COVID-19 test and one more is under quarantine. Both are expected to return by next week.
Strot also confirmed that several students remain out under quarantine. He said the district hasn’t had any new cases reported over the weekend.
The district’s elementary school remained open.
In Dixie, a single case among staff closed the elementary-only district on Sept. 6. Staff confirmed Monday, Sept. 13, that the school will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 15 and that there have been no additional cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.