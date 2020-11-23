The Dayton School district will transition to distance learning — at least for Tuesday — the board decided at an emergency meeting Monday.
Two students of the district have tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Guy Strot told the board that discussion of moving to distance learning was required because one of the cases occurred at school.
“I said from the beginning that if there were no cases happening at the schools, we would like to stay open,” Strot said. “At the point where there are cases at school, that’s when we would go to the Department of Public Health. And that’s where we are now.”
Columbia County Public Health Administrator Martha Lanman told the board that the county currently has 16 active cases. She said eight of the people are over age sixty, four are between 30 and 60, two between 18 and 30, and two younger than 18.
“Really, we have it throughout our community,” Lanman said.
She said Columbia County Health Officer Dr. Larry Jecham had recommended not having school in-person on Tuesday.
On Monday the district close schools for the day, with no instruction, in person or by distance. The move to distance learning will take effect Tuesday. The district is closed for the rest of the week for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The school board's decision only commits to distance learning for Tuesday. On Saturday, if there are no further cases, the board will reevaluate the situation and consider reopening on Monday.
Strot confirmed the county's two cases of people younger than 18 were district students. He said one was in elementary school and the other was in high school. Contact tracing is taking place to isolate who at their school came into contact with the two students.
Lanman said the plan right now is not to quarantine the entire classes of these students, but only those who had direct contact.
“With six feet of distancing and our mask protocol in our schools, there is a likelihood we won’t need to quarantine everyone in the classroom,” Lanman said.
The board also considered not transitioning to distance learning for a day, and instead giving students another day off. However, Strot said doing so would require the school to make up the day later.
Strot said Chromebooks have been provided to middle and high school students. Teachers will reach out to students with instructions on how to proceed as needed.
Paper packets will be used for kindergarten and elementary school students.