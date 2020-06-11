Although the Dayton Library could open its doors now that Columbia County has moved on to Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase approach to reopen the state, local residents will have to wait a little longer to go inside and check out a book.
Take one step inside the library and the reason for the delay becomes evident. Bookshelves are emptied and moved off to the side, the circulation desk in the middle of the ground floor is gone and the rest of the room looks equally like a construction zone.
That’s because it is one.
When the Dayton Library does reopen — in about a month, Director Dusty Waltner estimates — visitors will find a newly remodeled ground floor awaiting them.
The remodeling has been in the works for some time. The closure due to the pandemic allowed an opportunity to finally get the work done.
With the circulation desk gone — and a much smaller one being built off to the side — there will be a lot more open space to greet visitors of the library. The fireplace on the far side of the room is also now unblocked and viewable by guests.
Waltner said the books will be on one side of the room, while the other side will become a study and collaborative area.
“We are looking for better flow as well as better accessibility and mobility,” he said. “We are spreading (the bookshelves) out further to allow for accessibility for wheelchair access.”
In addition to the new ground floor, the library is installing a new lift that will access both main floors and the subfloor between the ground-floor and the basement.
The project cost is about $140,000. The lift alone, before the cost of installation, is $50,000, Waltner said.
The money for the project was saved over the past few years.
“I have been here for five years,” Waltner said. “When I first started, we had a little under $200,000 in reserves. So it wasn’t really enough to do anything and then have any money left. So for about five years I have been building that reserve fund to be able to do this.”
Waltner said the money came from funds already allocated to the library.
“We didn’t have to raise levies,” he said. “We didn’t have to ask for any funding. It was just from being fiscally responsible and not spending our full budget so that it would roll over.”
Curbside service underway
Walking into the meeting room of the library reveals where all the missing books from the shelves are. They are spread out across the floor, organized so specific titles can be fetched quickly for people wanting books delivered curbside.
Library members can call and leave a message requesting a book. They can also peruse the library’s online catalog to make a request.
“They are basically going onto the system and placing a hold,” Waltner said. “Once that hold is in place, we check it out and package it up, while wearing our gloves and our masks. We have it all ready for them so that when they come up, we bring it straight to their car.”
Summer program goes online
Summer time at a library means a summer reading program for kids. Because it is still unknown when the Dayton Library will reopen, Waltner says the decision has been made to move the program online using beanstack.org.
The program runs from June 15 to Aug. 15. Summer readers can signup now at daytonmemoriallibrary.beanstack.org.