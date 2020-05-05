The Dayton Chamber of Commerce, the city of Dayton and the Port of Columbia launched a campaign Monday to foster sales for local small businesses.
“Big Hearts for Small Business” is a promotional campaign to help small businesses in the Columbia County area affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide shutdown.
“The success and survival of a community is reliant on the vitality and vibrancy of its local businesses,” Dayton Planning and Community Development Director Meagan Bailey said in a news release. “Now more than ever, these businesses require our admiration, recognition and support.”
Bailey partnered with Dayton Chamber Manager Molly Weatherill-Tate and Port Executive Director Jennie Dickinson to create the campaign.
The social media campaign will include daily posts with themes, such as “Take-Out Tuesday” or “Fix It Friday,” and lists of suggested businesses to support.
The campaign also features a weekly drawing with a chance to win up to $50 in “Dayton Dollars” to be spent at Columbia County businesses or redeemed for cash by the businesses at the Chamber office, 166 E. Main St.
“Columbia County businesses have so much to offer residents,” Weatherill-Tate said. “There’s really no need to leave town for purchases or services.”
Details about the campaign can be found at choosecolumbiacountywa.com.