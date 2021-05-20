DAYTON — Columbia County health officials confirmed on Thursday, May 20, two recent cases of COVID-19 at a local rest home.
Shane McGuire, chief executive officer of Columbia County Health System, said two residents of the Booker Rest Home, on the campus of Dayton General Hospital, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
One resident had refused to be vaccinated for the virus, and the other person has been fully vaccinated.
Both are stable at this time, McGuire said.
“The vaccinated resident is asymptomatic and doing very well. The non-vaccinated resident has been moved to our acute care floor with mild symptoms.”
McGuire said all Booker residents are being tested for COVID-19, and there have been no further positive results at this time.
The skilled nursing facility, which serves about 20 people, is now locked down for 28 days, and residents will be tested routinely for COVID-19, he said.