Dayton General Hospital officials announced Wednesday, Jan. 19, that the hospital and the attached nursing home, Booker Rest Home, are closed to visitors until future notice.
Because of the rising rates of COVID-19 cases in Columbia County, the move is necessary to protect patients, staff and Booker residents, according to the announcement made on social media.
The critical care facility, established in 1960, primarily serves Dayton, Waitsburg, Starbuck and surrounding areas. About 30% of those living in those communities are 60 years of age and older, officials have said.
According to Washington State Department of Health, there have been 464 cases of the coronavirus in Columbia County’s 4,185 residents, of which 44% is fully vaccinated. Washington’s statewide average of fully vaccinated people is 63.2%.
Delphine Bailey, co-interim director of Columbia County Public Health Department, said the county’s case rates are up right now because of the contagious nature of the omicron variant of COVID-19, plus community spread.
Bailey said cases there have not been linked to a super-spreader event. Health staff is working to educate residents that even if they are fully vaccinated, wearing a mask continues to be prudent.
Although the health office is short staffed, employees are working closely with the school districts, including holding a pediatric vaccine clinic this week, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.