While Blue Mountain Humane Society  supports the value of getting outside with our pets, it has canceled the May 3 Dog Jog, an annual fundraiser for the nonprofit agency.

As with other events and activities that bring groups of people together, avoiding the spread of COVID-19 is the culprit. BMHS is following outlined restrictions from  local health officials and recent  state and local governments mandates, said the society's Donor Relations Manager Katelyn Reseck in a release.

"BMHS’s first priority is protecting the health of staff, volunteers and our community," she said.

“We hope that despite the situation we find ourselves in that you can find a moment to celebrate what is at the heart of every Dog Jog event — the celebration of the human-animal bond,” said Austun Ables, Dog Jog race director.

Suggestions for safe and healthy ways to get outside with  pets will be shared on Blue Mountain Humane Society’s Facebook page at ubne.ws/2ynZRRW.

The animal shelter at 7 George St., changed its public hours until further notice to 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Stray reclaims, pet food assistance and foster family supply support will be available during these hours. Upon arrival at the shelter, visitors are asked to wait in their cars for a staff member to approach.

Call the shelter with animal-related concerns at 509-525-2452 or email execdirector@bluemountainhumane.org.

BMHS stated on Facebook, "We are grateful for your continued support during these uncertain times, and for our foster families, adopters, volunteers and those who have given food, supplies and financial gifts."

