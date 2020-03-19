Visit the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health for the latest coronavirus facts and numbers: https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/government/health_department/outbreaks.php
From the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health: 2019 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19)
On March 1, 2020 the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, in partnership with Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Umatilla County Public Health, Oregon Health Authority and Washington State Department of Health, announced the first case of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Walla Walla Valley. The case was a Umatilla County resident.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has established a call center to address questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Walla Walla, or how the virus is spread, call 509-524-2647.
This line is staffed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Or call the Washington State Department of Health line at 800-525-0127, then press #. Phone lines are currently staffed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m, Monday through Friday.
This call center cannot access COVID-19 testing results. For testing inquiries or results, please contact your health care provider.