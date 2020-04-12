Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts is nestled on a hillside on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation, about an hour south of Walla Walla.
It's currently closed to the public, per coronavirus guidelines from CTUIR and the state of Oregon.
In response, several events and workshops have either been canceled or postponed. That includes postponement of the Dancing With Your Pendleton Stars and a monotype printmaking retreat.
To keep the small, 28-year-old nonprofit viable and serving the community, Executive Director Karl Davis is still working, he said in a release. CSIA's master printer is working on publishing projects from previous artists-in-residence and they hope to have new prints available soon.
During this time, they've instituted an artists first policy to best serve their artists for any print sales.
"Typically, when an artist attends a professional print residency with us, their projects incur publication costs (any labor, materials, etc. not covered by a grant), which get paid off by retail sales before the artist receives any proceeds from the sale of their artwork," Karl said.
Once publication expenses are paid they start getting checks for sold works. "For now, all sales of collaborative prints will be shared equally with the artist, regardless of the current balance of their publication costs. In this way, we hope to encourage anyone who can to bring new art into their home while supporting great artists and Crow's Shadow," Karl said.
"We hope with your support and patronage we will remain resilient and emerge stronger than before."
Artwork for sale can be browsed at the online print gallery. Proceeds are used to continue operations at CSIA and payment to individual artists. Donations are also accepted.
Find out more details at crowsshadow.org or 541-276-3954. CSIA is at 48004 St. Andrew's Road, Pendleton, OR 97801.