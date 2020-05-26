CPPS♥CARES Food Drive draws 'overwhelming response'

College Place School District organized #CPPS CARES Food Drive more than a week ago, a community-wide effort to support and fill the shelves at Eden’s Pantry.
Located at University Church, 212 SW Fourth St., College Place, the pantry supports those in need, including Walla Walla University students and now those impacted by area business closures and job losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 100 volunteers from the school, Walla Walla University and the community picked up thousands of pounds of food and raised more than $5,000 in donations to support the effort.
“The response from our community was overwhelming. It was such an amazing thing to see car load after car load of food being delivered to Eden’s Pantry,” said district Superintendent Jim Fry in a release.
The food was sorted over three days into food care packages that were available for pickup on May 21. Everyone was asked to stay in their cars for the health and safety of all. About 500 separate families were expected, said district Communications & Wellness Director Heidi Wells.
Each care package had a variety of food items designed to feed families, such as canned chili, pasta, cereal, nut butters and pancake mix and such fresh items as tortillas, bread and milk.